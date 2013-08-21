FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partners in Israel's Tamar field find more natural gas nearby
August 21, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Partners in Israel's Tamar field find more natural gas nearby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Israeli partners in the Tamar offshore natural gas field said on Wednesday two nearby reservoirs contain about 0.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas.

The companies cited the best estimate for unrisked gross prospective gas resources provided by Texas-based consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates.

They said they have not yet made a decision as to whether they will develop the reservoirs in the Tamar Southwest prospect.

Texas-based Noble Energy owns 36 percent of Tamar, while Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration , both subsidiaries of Delek Group, hold 15.625 percent each.

Isramco Negev holds 28.75 percent and Dor 4 percent.

Two of the world’s largest offshore fields from the past decade were found in Israeli waters. The first of the fields - Tamar, with an estimated 10 tcf of gas - came online in late March.

