Kerry says Israeli-Palestinian talks at "critical" stage
April 3, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry says Israeli-Palestinian talks at "critical" stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday talks between Israeli and Palestinian negotiators were at a “critical moment” though progress had been made in overnight discussions to close differences over some questions.

Kerry made his remarks during a visit to Algeria after U.S.-backed direct peace negotiations appeared near to collapse, with the Israelis and Palestinians accusing each other of failing to honour prior commitments. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

