Palestinian president in hospital undergoing heart test - medical source

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was taken to hospital in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a medical source said the 81-year-old leader was undergoing a heart test.

A statement carried by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, and attributed to a presidential spokesman, said Abbas' "health condition is very normal".

Doctors planned to perform a cardiac catheterization, a procedure in which a thin plastic tube is inserted into an artery or vein, and then advances into the heart chambers to diagnose and clear any blockage, the official said.