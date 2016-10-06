FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian president in hospital undergoing heart test - medical source
October 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Palestinian president in hospital undergoing heart test - medical source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was taken to hospital in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a medical source said the 81-year-old leader was undergoing a heart test.

A statement carried by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, and attributed to a presidential spokesman, said Abbas' "health condition is very normal".

Doctors planned to perform a cardiac catheterization, a procedure in which a thin plastic tube is inserted into an artery or vein, and then advances into the heart chambers to diagnose and clear any blockage, the official said.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

