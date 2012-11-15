FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2012

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Gaza fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will hold a closed emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip, France said, as Israel threatened a wider offensive in the Palestinian enclave to stem rocket salvoes by Hamas militants.

The French U.N. mission announced on its Twitter feed that the meeting would be a “closed private debate” beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Thursday). Council diplomats said Israeli and Palestinian envoys would speak at the meeting.

