Kerry to meet Netanyahu, Abbas on Palestinian-Israeli unrest this week

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he would meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Germany this week, followed by talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after more than two weeks of unrest between Israelis and Palestinians.

It is the first time Kerry has confirmed reports of a meeting with both Netanyahu and Abbas. He did not say where he planned to meet Abbas, saying only it would be in the Middle East.

He also said he would hold meetings on Syria while in Europe, but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mark Potter)