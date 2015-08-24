FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge says Palestinian Authority must post bond in terror support case
#U.S. Legal News
August 24, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge says Palestinian Authority must post bond in terror support case

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization to post $10 million in cash or bond while they appeal a jury’s finding that they supported militant attacks in Israel.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said the defendants must also deposit $1 million each month pending the appeal of a February verdict worth $655 million in favor of 10 American families.

The order came after the Obama administration urged Daniels to “carefully consider” the Palestinian Authority’s financial condition in determining any bond.

Daniels said a judgment will be entered in 60 days, and remain stayed pending the appeal so long as payments are made.

