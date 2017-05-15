FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Israel's BiomX raises $24 mln in private funding round
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 months ago

Israel's BiomX raises $24 mln in private funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 15 (Reuters) - BiomX, which is developing drugs using microbiome bacteria, said on Monday it raised $24 million in an early stage funding round led by OrbiMed, Jonhnson & Johnson Innovation and Takeda Ventures.

Seventure Partners, MiraeAsset, SBI Japan-Israel Innovation Fund and other European investors also participated, the Israel-based company said.

The funds will be used to advance the firm's therapeutic pipeline towards clinical stages.

BiomX develops treatments to alleviate diseases stemming from an imbalance in the microbiome - the bacteria in the human body. Its pipeline consists of products for the treatment of acne, inflammatory bowel disease and cancer. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.