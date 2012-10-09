Israel's Netanyahu to make statement amid election talk

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will issue a statement on Tuesday evening, his office said, amid speculation that he would call an early national election that polls suggest he can win comfortably.

Israeli commentators have said Netanyahu was likely to announce an election for January or February, months ahead of the official end of his mandate in October. His coalition partners have been struggling to agree on a 2013 budget.

“Following consultations with leaders of coalition parties, the prime minister will make a short announcement,” his office said. The statement was due at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).