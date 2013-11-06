FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Lieberman cleared of corruption charges
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's Lieberman cleared of corruption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was cleared of corruption charges in court on Wednesday, paving the way for a political comeback.

The right-wing powerbroker, a hardliner on peace talks with the Palestinians, stepped down as head of the foreign ministry last year after being charged with fraud and breach of trust over the appointment process of a ambassador.

The Jerusalem Magistrate Court decided unanimously to acquit Lieberman.

