FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel approves $4 bln privatisation plan for next three years
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Israel approves $4 bln privatisation plan for next three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s socioeconomic committee headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approved a plan on Sunday to issue minority stakes of up to 49 percent in government companies on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange over the next three years.

The plan is expected to bring in revenue of 15 billion shekels (4.07 billion US dollar) over the next three years and reduce the national debt, Israel’s Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

The move is also expected to develop and strengthen Israel’s capital market, the ministry said.

1 US dollar = 3.6883 Israeli shekel Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.