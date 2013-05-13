FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Israel cuts key rate 25 bps to 1.5 pct, to buy forex
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Israel cuts key rate 25 bps to 1.5 pct, to buy forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel in a surprise inter-meeting move said it would cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point point to 1.5 percent and introduced a foreign exchange purchase plan to offset the effect of natural gas production.

The shekel’s strength against the dollar and the euro in the past few months “stood out markedly in comparison with other currencies’ movements vis-à-vis the dollar and euro”, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The Bank of Israel said it will buy about $2.1 billion by the end of the year within the framework of its new plan.

The interest rate reduction will take effect on May 17. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
