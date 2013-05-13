UPDATE 2-Bank of Israel cuts rate in surprise move on strong shekel

(Adds analysts’ comments, background)

By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, May 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel took financial markets by surprise on Monday with a rare inter-meeting interest rate cut to halt the shekel’s rally.

It will also boost its foreign exchange purchases to offset the strengthening effect of natural gas revenues.

The quarter-point cut in its benchmark interest rate to 1.5 percent came two weeks before the bank was slated to decide on rates. The central bank held its key rate for a third straight month at its last decision on March 24.

“It seems as if the Bank of Israel wants to achieve the effect of a surprise to maximise the influence on the currency market,” said Ori Greenfeld, head of macroeconomic research at the Psagot brokerage.

The shekel immediately weakened to 3.61 per dollar from a nearly 21-month high of 3.57. It later moved back to 3.6025.

Along with the rate cut, the central bank said it would buy about $2.1 billion of foreign exchange by year end. During its last interventions, between 2008 and 2011, the bank bought some $50 billion of foreign currency, mainly dollars, to keep the shekel in check.

The central bank said its monetary committee acted in light of the continued appreciation of the shekel, taking into account the start of natural gas production from the Tamar offshore field, interest rate reductions by many other central banks and the downward revision in global growth forecasts.

Israel’s economy is expected to grow 2.8 percent in 2013 excluding gas production, down from 3.2 percent in 2012.

“The clear signs of a slowdown in economic activity forced the central bank to act immediately to encourage economic growth in spite of the threat that cheap money will ignite a dangerous real estate bubble in front of our eyes,” said Yaniv Pagot, chief strategist at the Ayalon Group.

MORE TO COME?

Economists suggested that further rate reductions are possible following the 2013-2014 state budget proposal that raises income and sales taxes and cuts child allowances.

“If the slowdown gathers momentum the bank will need to continue to lower interest rates,” Pagot said.

The Tamar offshore natural gas field began production at the end of March and contributed to an appreciation of the shekel as a reult of dollar flows.

In 2013, the improvement in the current account is estimated to be about $2.8 billion.

The Bank of Israel said its foreign currency programme will be revisited when a “wealth fund” begins operation in 2018. Israel wants to avoid a sudden explosion in national wealth overheats the currency and undermines exports.

Against a basket of currencies, the shekel has appreciated by about 5.4 percent in the past three months. Its strength against the dollar and the euro in the past few months “stood out markedly in comparison with other currencies’ movements vis-à-vis the dollar and euro”, the central bank said.

“The interest rate reduction will hurt the attractiveness of the bet made by local and foreign investors that led to the shekel’s appreciation,” said Joseph Fraiman, chief executive at Prico Risk Management and Investments.

The central bank bought $100 million of foreign currency on April 8 for its first intervention since July 2011 and has bought small amounts so far in May to no avail. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)