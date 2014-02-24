FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Israel cuts benchmark rate 25 bps to 0.75 percent
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Israel cuts benchmark rate 25 bps to 0.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel lowered its benchmark interest rate to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent on Monday, its first cut in five months amid weakening economic growth.

Boosted by the start of natural gas production at an offshore well, Israel’s economy grew 3.3 percent in 2013 and is forecast to grow at a similar rate this year. However, the second half of last year was weak, with gross domestic product growing at an annualised 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

At the same time, inflation in January eased to an annual rate of 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent in December.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to leave rates steady. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

