UPDATE 2-Bank of Israel holds rates but weak growth raises chances of cut

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a sixth straight month on Monday but persisting weak economic growth could prompt another rate cut as early as next month.

Most economists had forecast no change in the rate despite second-quarter annualised growth of just 0.3 percent, well below expectations of 2.7 percent.

The central bank saw “some decline in the growth environment, relative to the 2.5-3.0 percent growth range of the past two years, with a decline in exports against the background of decreased world trade.”

Its statement added: “Risks to attaining the inflation target, and to growth, have increased,” citing uncertainties about China, global financial markets and the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

“The Bank of Israel’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged is a serious mistake that throws the Israeli economy into the global turmoil without any tools or lifelines,” said Eldad Tamir, chief executive of the Tamir Fishman brokerage.

Goldman Sachs economist Kasper Lund-Jensen predicts the next decision on Sept. 24 will be a rate cut to zero while the probability of unconventional measures has increased.

In June, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said the bank was less likely to use unconventional policy tools.

But analysts believe further economic weakness would complicate the yet-to-be approved 2015/16 budget, which targets a deficit of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“A sharp slowdown in growth, if it were to persist, would endanger the deficit targets set in the carefully crafted agreements and the government’s ability to gain approval for the budgets in the Knesset (parliament), a credit negative that would likely precipitate new elections,” Kristin Lindow, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, wrote in a report.

Israel’s economy is projected to grow about 3 percent this year.

Expectations for inflation in a year’s time slipped to 0.7 percent in mid-August from 1.1 percent in July, given global deflationary pressures. At -0.3 percent in July, Israel has been in a deflationary trend for nearly a year, well below an annual target of 1.3 percent.

The shekel weakened to 3.89 per dollar from 3.77 a month ago, but rebounded to 3.836 after the rates decision.

Even with this month’s depreciation, exchange rate moves so far this year have weighed on exports, “delaying the return of the inflation rate to within the target range,” the central bank said. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Heinrich/Ruth Pitchford)