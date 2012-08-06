Israel cenbank unanimous in no rate move July 23 -minutes

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the European economy, Israeli growth and the government’s fiscal policies led the Bank of Israel to leave short-term interest rates unchanged last month, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 2.25 percent on July 23 - a decision that was supported by all six monetary policy committee members. A month earlier, the MPC had voted to lower the key rate by a quarter-point on worries the global slowdown would harm Israel’s economy.

Policymakers said a sharp drop in exports - some 40 percent of Israel’s economic activity - in June was extraordinary and it was not clear whether the decline marked a change in the trend or was a one-time figure.

“Uncertainty increased as to whether the growth rate of slightly below 3 percent was maintained in the second quarter, or whether it declined in recent months. Uncertainty also increased with regard to developments in the global economy, particularly in Europe,” the minutes said.

The Bank of Israel said fiscal conduct was not influencing monetary policy since it had not been clear at the time how the government would deal with a rise in the budget deficit. An austerity package has since been announced.