UPDATE 1-Israel economy may be recovering -cenbank minutes

JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - Israel’s economy appeared to have bottomed out in January and may be showing some signs of recovery, minutes from the Bank of Israel’s latest interest rates decision showed on Monday.

All six members of the monetary policy committee voted to leave the key rate unchanged at 2.5 percent on Feb. 27. The MPC had lowered its lending rate three times in alternating months between September and January, with the last move a quarter-point cut on Jan. 23..

“It is assessed that in the fourth quarter of 2011 and in January 2012 the slowdown in the rate of growth of real activity and demand continued, despite the fact that this month several indicators also became available which point to some recovery in growth,” the central bank said.

“Together, the figures are consistent with the Bank of Israel forecast for 2.8 percent growth in 2012,” it said.

Israel’s economy grew 4.7 percent in 2011, with an annualised growth rate of 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter. The slower growth stems from slower exports to the United States and Europe - Israel’s two largest trading partners.

The Bank of Israel cited an increase in manufacturing production and trade and services revenues.

“The committee was united in the opinion that the level of the interest rate appeared appropriate given the data that became available this month, both on inflation and on (economic) activity,” the minutes said.

“This was in light of developments which indicated that while on the one hand, inflation expectations did increase -though they nonetheless remained within the inflation target range at the same time that actual inflation was entrenched in the target range; on the other hand, it appears that the pace of growth slowed and is consistent with the growth forecast for this year,” it added.

Policymakers were particularly concerned that inflation expectations in a year’s time based on bond yields had risen to 2.6 percent - close to the upper end of a government annual target of 1 to 3 percent. Inflation expectations had reached a low of 1.7 percent last October.

Inflation eased to an annual rate of 2 percent in January.

Although many analysts believe the Bank of Israel’s easing cycle is over, some economists see one more rate cut in the second quarter.

CREDIT

The Bank of Israel’s MPC also said both bank and non-bank credit continued to increase in recent months, although at a slow pace relative to recent years and compared with economic growth.

“In particular, there was a slowdown in credit extended to the real estate sector, in which increased risks led to tighter terms for granting credit to contractors,” said the Bank of Israel, which last year raised interest rates and implemented other measures to try and stop the surge in housing prices.

The central bank noted that an increase in geopolitical risk in the region had partly led to an underperformance of Tel Aviv-traded shares, a depreciation in the shekel and an exit of capital from Israel. It also blamed internal factors such as the impact of social protests against the high cost of living, a number of debt restructurings and higher capital gains taxes.

The shekel was steady at 3.79 per dollar.

