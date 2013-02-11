Stable growth, housing worries led to no rate cut -cbank minutes

JERUSALEM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An improving economic environment and worries over rising housing costs led the Bank of Israel to leave short-term interest rates unchanged last month, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Jan. 28 after rate cuts in two of the prior three months. All six MPC members voted to keep the key rate unchanged.

“Committee members noted the stability in the GDP growth rate at around 3 percent, in unemployment, and in inflation in Israel’s economy,” the minutes said, adding that the level of pessimism in monthly surveys of economic activity declined and “no longer indicates a continued slowdown in activity”.

At the same time, it appears the risks of deterioration in the debt crisis in Europe are declining, the central bank noted.

MPC members also expressed concern at the renewed increase in home prices at a rapid pace along with a fall in building starts and rise in mortgage volume. They urged the government to increase supply of homes so that prices can moderate. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)