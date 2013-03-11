Interest rate cuts may spur housing prices -Israel cbank minutes

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Concerns of fuelling further housing price rises along with mixed economic data led the Bank of Israel to leave short-term interest rates unchanged last month, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent for a second straight month on Feb. 25 after cuts in two of the three prior months. Five of the six monetary policy committee members voted to keep the key rate steady, while one official sought a quarter-point reduction.

“The committee members who supported keeping the interest rate unchanged noted that indicators of expected real activity, particularly the improvement in expectations of activity compared to previous months, alongside the turnaround in imports, may point toward an end to the slowdown,” the minutes said.

“In addition, reducing the interest rate may act to spur housing prices, while further steps on the supply side are not expected to have an effect in the coming months,” it said.

Still, the Bank of Israel said the current level of inflation does not limit lowering rates “if that becomes necessary.” Inflation expectations for the coming year are below 2 percent - the midpoint of a government target of 1-3 percent a year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)