Israel's Ashdod refinery to have 2 month turnaround
July 4, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Israel's Ashdod refinery to have 2 month turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Israeli energy company Paz Oil will conduct planned maintenance at its 95,000 barrels per day Ashdod refinery for two months from August.

The refinery will be completely shut. This type of maintenance occurs regularly every four years, according to a company spokesperson.

The crude distillation units are expected to stop operating on Aug. 12 and resume in mid-October, said a source familiar with the matter.

Ashdod refinery is the smaller of Israel’s two refineries. Israeli Oil Refineries owns the larger the 196,000 bpd Haifa refinery. (Reporting By Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer, editing by Jane Baird)

