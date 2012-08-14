Israel's Paz Oil delays maintenance at Ashdod refinery

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Israeli energy company Paz Oil has postponed maintenance and the installation of a new unit at its Ashdod refinery by a month to the end of September, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The delay did not come as a surprise, traders said, while the supply of refined oil products in the region has been tight and demand from North Africa has been strong.

In addition, prolonged outages at major refineries in Algeria and Libya have also added pressure to supplies.

The outage at the 95,000 barrel per day refinery is expected to last just over a month, according to one industry source.

“I think it will restart at the beginning of November,” a trader said. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne; editing by Jane Baird)