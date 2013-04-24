Israeli regulators need overhaul to cut red tape-govt panel

JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Israeli regulators should work together more closely to weed out unnecessary rules, a panel charged by the government with improving business regulation said on Wednesday.

The proposals, which are expected to be approved by the cabinet, are a response to failures in regulation outlined last year by a government committee.

The panel also recommended the setting up of an independent telecommunications regulator and a freeze on new regulations for six months.

Regulators should be subject to oversight by the prime minister’s office which would adjudicate on dispute between them.

“We have the feeling ... the last couple of years that our regulations have gone too far,” said Morris Dorfman, deputy head of the National Economics Council (NEC), an advisory body to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whose director sat on the panel.

“If you are a regulator, you try to do the best in the market you are operating in, but what has happened is that it created a lot of regulation without thinking about it.”

Better cooperation is required, such as between the natural gas and electricity regulators, which Dorfman noted rarely sit together even though natural gas impacts electricity. To that end, the Prime Minister’s Office will should a round table of all regulators to discuss their issues.

Should there be conflicts between regulators - who are usually government ministers - the Prime Minister’s Office will resolve them.

The panel, which also contained Israel’s budget director and the country’s deputy attorney general, advised that no new regulations could be enacted for six months while regulators examined existing ones to see if any could be repealed.

However, the proposed rules would not be imposed on the banking, securities, capital market and anti-trust regulators since they are independent government agencies.

Dorfman said reforms would also include creating an independent telecom regulator, which would replace regulations currently made by the Communications Ministry and possibly combining gas and electricity bodies into one entity. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)