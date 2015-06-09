Hedva Bar named as new Israel banking regulator

JERUSALEM, June 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug on Tuesday named Hedva Bar as Israel’s banking regulator, effective in July.

Bar replaces Supervisor of Banks David Zaken, who said in February he would step down in June after 4.5 years on the job.

Her appointment comes as Israel’s new finance minister, Moshe Kahlon, has vowed to boost competition in the banking sector.

Bar has more than 20 years experience in banking and risk management, the central bank said in a statement. Bar started her career as a Bank of Israel economist in the banking supervision department and has held senior positions at Leumi , Israel’s second largest bank. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)