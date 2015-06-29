Privatisation is key to revival of Tel Aviv bourse - regulator

TEL AVIV, June 29 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange could see a sharp increase in trading volumes in 2017, after its expected demutualisation, Israel’s securities regulator said on Monday.

Once it is private, the exchange should be able to cooperate with U.S. and European bourses, and plans to add financial instruments that would boost liquidity and enact a law encouraging smaller high-tech companies to list in Israel.

Share volumes have recovered somewhat to an average of 1.425 billion shekels ($375.6 million) a day over the first five months of this year, from 1.21 billion in 2014.

“The potential is a lot bigger than that,” Shmuel Hauser, chairman of the Israel Securities Authority, told reporters. “Hopefully in two years.”

In 2010, volume averaged 2 billion shekels a day.

The exchange is in the process of being demutualised and will be turned into a for-profit entity.

“I hope we can do all that by the end of 2016 and then I think there will be a turning point,” Hauser said.

He said the authority was weighing allowing very large non-Israeli companies to be traded on the stock exchange as well as creating a lower tier of traded companies for smaller firms wishing to cut costs.

The authority said it had taken steps to ease some regulations over the past year that would not harm investors and was launching on online voting system to allow shareholders to vote at general meetings via the internet.

Hauser cited a recent survey that showed nearly 30 percent of companies wanted to delist from the Tel Aviv bourse.

The number of companies listed in Tel Aviv has fallen to 469 from 654 in 2007. Hauser said a quarter of delistings were from being bought, while the rest were from mergers or were small firms with low liquidity.

The authority is trying to attract small tech firms. It will allow such companies to report in English and under U.S. accounting standards.

Yossi Beinart, chief executive of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, has said he targets daily volume of 2.5 billion shekels and the addition of 100 new companies within five years.