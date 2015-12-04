FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberal Israeli politician and pundit Sarid dies, 75
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Liberal Israeli politician and pundit Sarid dies, 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Yossi Sarid, an Israeli commentator and former cabinet minister who was the country’s most acid-tongued dove, died on Friday of a heart attack, aged 75, the broadcaster where he worked said.

At Army Radio, Sarid used his morning show, “The Last Word”, to rail eruditely against conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, especially regarding stalled negotiations on founding a Palestinian state and the political clout of the religious Jewish right.

A founder of the liberal Meretz party, Sarid served as environment minister under Yitzhak Rabin, who signed the 1993 Oslo interim peace accord with the Palestinians, and, after the centre-left premier was assassinated two years later, as education minister under his successor Ehud Barak.

With diplomacy shattered amid a Palestinian revolt that erupted in 2000, leading to the election of rightist Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Sarid headed the parliamentary opposition before leaving politics to devote himself to writing.

“He didn’t despair,” Yossi Beilin, an Oslo accord negotiator and former Meretz minister, told Army Radio. “Despite the years that passed, he always remained sharp and pugnacious.” (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.