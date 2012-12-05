FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU summons Israeli ambassador over settlement expansion concerns
December 5, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

EU summons Israeli ambassador over settlement expansion concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Union has summoned Israel’s ambassador to discuss the bloc’s concerns over Israeli plans to expand its settlements in the West Bank, an EU foreign affairs spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The Israeli ambassador has been invited by the Executive Secretary General of the EEAS (European External Action Service) to meet to set out the depth of our concerns,” she said.

The EU reaction to the expansion plans would be influenced by “the extent to which Israeli moves represent a strategic threat to the possibility of a contiguous and viable state of Palestine with Jerusalem as a shared capital”, she said.

