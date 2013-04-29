FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel FX players eye intervention after shekel hits 1-1/2-yr high
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Israel FX players eye intervention after shekel hits 1-1/2-yr high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 29 (Reuters) - Israel’s currency market participants began speculating on Monday over another round of central bank intervention to weaken the shekel in the coming days after the currency hit a 1-1/2 year high against the dollar.

With exports comprising 40 percent of Israeli economic activity, the central bank has made it clear it would not allow a steep rise in the shekel, which would hurt the country’s exporters.

The Bank of Israel bought at least $100 million of foreign currency earlier this month in its first intervention since July 2011 after the dollar broke below 3.60 shekels. The exchange rate has stayed around 3.63 for the last three weeks.

But late last week the shekel started to strengthen again. On Monday it rose 0.3 percent and was fixed at 3.5920 per dollar, its strongest level since September 2011, compared with Friday’s fix of 3.6040.

After the fixing, the shekel gained to 3.5780 per dollar.

“If the trend continues tomorrow, then there is a high chance the Bank of Israel will intervene again,” said Tal Zohar, chief executive of forex broker FXCM Israel.

“The last intervention was a type of threat. The next one will be much larger,” Zohar said, adding that the trend for a stronger shekel remains.

He said the prospects of the government compiling a responsible 2013-2014 budget, expectations that government reforms will bolster the economy, the start to natural gas production and Fitch Ratings last week reaffirming Israel’s ‘A’ credit rating “all add up to pro-shekel in the medium term.”

Dealers at Israeli banks said flows during Monday’s session were light, mostly local customers selling dollars because they need shekels to pay salaries at the start of next month.

A stronger euro-dollar was also helping to weaken dollar-shekel, dealers said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
