Tel Aviv Stock Exchange names NADEX chief as CEO
November 3, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange names NADEX chief as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange named Yossi Beinart as its new chief executive to replace Ester Levanon, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

Beinart serves as the president and CEO of the North American Derivatives Exchange (NADEX).

Levanon, who oversaw the growth of Israel’s stock exchange into a developed market, said in July she would step down at the end of 2013, expressing disappointment the TASE’s board did not support her plans to increase trading volumes.

A week later, TASE chairman Saul Bronfeld resigned amid tensions with the country’s securities regulator, Shmuel Hauser. .

Hauser said he welcomed Beinart’s appointment and believes he will turn TASE into an advanced and innovative bourse with more domestic and foreign-listed companies. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

