BERLIN, June 30 Germany's national security
council has approved a deal to sell three further
nuclear-capable submarines to Israel, magazine Der Spiegel
reported on Friday, the latest act in a defence deal that has
been overshadowed by corruption allegations.
The $1.5 billion transaction came to public attention when
it emerged that shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems' Israeli
intermediary had retained Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
personal lawyer to act on his behalf.
The deal is now being scrutinised by authorities in both
countries. The paper said Germany had inserted a clause into the
contract giving it the right to tear it up if corruption
allegations were proven.
Der Spiegel gave no source for its information. Ministry
officials were unable to comment immediately.
Israel already has five submarines of the Dolphin Class,
which can be equipped with nuclear warheads. A sixth is being
built. Germany has agreed to finance a third of the costs of the
contract.
In February, Israel's Justice Ministry, while not naming any
suspects in the investigation, said there was no evidence that
Netanyahu was involved.
