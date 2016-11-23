FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Israel police to probe naval contract with Germany - attorney-general
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 23, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 9 months ago

Israel police to probe naval contract with Germany - attorney-general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israel's attorney-general on Wednesday ordered the police to open an investigation into a government contract with Germany for the purchase of three submarines and other naval craft, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The deal has come under public scrutiny in Israel since it was discovered that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal lawyer David Shimron also represents the local agent of the German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems set to build the vessels.

"Following new information that has been received today from the police and in view of other developments in the matter ... the attorney-general has ordered an investigation to be carried out by police concerning various aspects of the affair," the Justice Ministry statement said.

Both Netanyahu and his attorney have denied any impropriety, and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems said it has no contractual connection with the lawyer. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.