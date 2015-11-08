FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli finance panel OKs plan to increase tax on mining profits
November 8, 2015

Israeli finance panel OKs plan to increase tax on mining profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An Israeli parliamentary committee on Sunday approved a proposal to increase taxation on mining companies that extract Israel’s natural resources, a move that has prompted a major firm to threaten to stop its investments.

The Knesset Finance Committee unanimously approved a formula whereby the state would levy a progressive tax of 25 percent after miners reach an annual return on investment of 14 percent, rising to 42 percent for returns over 20 percent.

But in a stormy session, Nir Gilad, chairman of Israel Chemicals Ltd. - one of the world’s largest potash producers - said if the tax, which needs final approval when parliament votes in the 2016 budget on Nov. 19, is passed, there would be “no benefit in investing in Israel.”

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon welcomed the committee’s approval and said it was a “huge achievement for the people of Israel”, adding: “Israel’s natural resources belong to the public and the citizens should be the ones who will benefit.”

ICL, which has exclusive permits to extract minerals from the Dead Sea, has halted or put under review nearly $2 billion in investment in Israel because of the plans. It is expanding outside Israel in China, Britain and Spain.

A strike protesting planned layoffs between February and May at ICL’s bromine and potash plants at the Dead Sea wiped off $253 million in sales and $112 million from net profit in the second quarter, ICL said, adding the impact was less than it had anticipated. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

