Israel seeks to rein in company tax breaks

TEL AVIV, May 20 (Reuters) - Israel plans to amend a law granting companies tax breaks and grants to invest in the country as the government tries to close a widening budget deficit.

Since taking office two months ago, Finance Minister Yair Lapid has drawn up state spending cuts and tax hikes to close a deficit of over 45 billion shekels ($12 billion) racked up under the previous government.

The measures, which include increases in income, sales and corporate taxes, are gradually coming into force.

They are already deeply unpopular and the government has come under growing pressure to make companies share more of the pain.

A government report showed this month that the state awarded companies tax benefits worth 5.6 billion shekels in 2010 under a law designed to draw more investment to Israel.

Lapid told an economic conference in Tel Aviv on Monday that the long list of tax exemptions enjoyed by foreign companies was flawed.

“We will have to change the law,” Lapid said. “We are fixing something that needs to be fixed, patiently, so the country will get the money it deserves.”

Some local companies also benefit from the tax breaks.

According to Israeli media, around 70 percent of the exemptions go to four major exporters - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , Intel, Check Point Software and Israel Chemicals.

Lapid warned that sweeping away the tax breaks entirely would scare off foreign investors.

He said he had met the chief executive of Teva, Israel’s largest company and the world’s biggest generic drugmaker, and agreed to start intensive negotiations to find a middle ground.

Lapid said he wanted Intel to build a new factory in Israel.

“But for this we need to attract them here and not scare them and portray them as enemies of the state,” he said.

Israel’s budget deficit was 4.2 percent of gross domestic product last year, way above a target set by the previous government. The budget for this year aims for a deficit of 4.65 percent, falling to 3 percent in 2014.