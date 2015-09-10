FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli anti-car hacking firm Argus raises $26 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Israeli anti-car hacking firm Argus raises $26 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli automotive cyber security start-up Argus Cyber Security said on Thursday it raised $26 million in a second round of funding aimed at rapidly expanding its development and customer teams as market demand rises.

The round included funds by Magna International, Allianz SE, the SBI Group and existing investors Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Venture Capital and the co-founder of the RAD Group, Zohar Zisapel.

Founded in 2013, Argus helps car makers and suppliers protect Internet-connected cars and commercial vehicles from car-hacking. In the first round Argus raised $4 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.