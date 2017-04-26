FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Israeli high-tech funding slips 8 pct to $1 bln in Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 26, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 4 months ago

Israeli high-tech funding slips 8 pct to $1 bln in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 26 (Reuters) -

* Israeli high-tech companies raised $1.03 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 8 percent from the same period in 2016, the IVC Research Center and ZAG law firm said on Wednesday.

* The number of deals fell to 155 from 174 but the average financing round edged up to $6.6 million.

* Early stage funding rounds -- seed and A -- dropped 16 and 31 percent, respectively. Later rounds rose 20 percent.

* Israeli VC funds invested 16 percent, or $162 million, of total capital in Israeli high-tech companies in the first quarter.

* Israeli tech firms raised $4.8 billion in 2016.

* "Venture capital funds, both Israeli and foreign, are shifting their activity focus to investments in later stages – in terms of companies' product development stage, financing stage or capital raising round," said Koby Simana, CEO of IVC Research Center.

* "If there are no investments in early stages and early rounds now, two years down the line there could well be a shortage of promising late stage companies," he said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.