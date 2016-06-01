FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE--Israel's EarlySense raises $25 mln in Hapoalim-led funding
June 1, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

REFILE--Israel's EarlySense raises $25 mln in Hapoalim-led funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats removing EMBARGO from headline)

JERUSALEM, June 1 (Reuters) - Israel's EarlySense, a maker of medical monitoring systems, said on Tuesday it raised $25 million in a funding round led by Bank Hapoalim, with participation from Pitango Venture Capital, JK&B and other previous investors.

EarlySense, which makes a sensor that is placed under the mattress and monitors the heart and respiratory rate, has to date raised $100 million.

"This funding enables us to continue to grow as well as launch consumer digital health offerings," said Avner Halperin, EarlySense's chief executive.

He said more than 100,000 patients will be monitored with EarlySense's sensors this year.

In January 2015, EarlySense raised $20 million in a round led by Samsung Ventures. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
