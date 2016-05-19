Israeli tech pioneer starts $100 mln VC fund

JERUSALEM, May 19 (Reuters) - One of Israel’s most successful high-tech pioneers has co-founded a $100 million venture capital fund to invest in Israeli start-ups in the field of cloud computing, the internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Dov Moran, whose company M-Systems invented the USB stick and expanded the use of flash memory that today drives most electronic devices, is the managing partner of Grove Ventures, which on Thursday announced an initial closing of $30 million.

The fund said it is backed by a global investor base from Japan, China, Taiwan, Europe, Israel and the United States, including strategic entities and financial investors.

“Our experience enables us to support entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups during their inception period and guide them through their growth to become global market leaders,” said Moran.

M-Systems was acquired by SanDisk for $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)