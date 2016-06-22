FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israeli regulator OKs Partner, Cellcom to invest in fibre network
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 22, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Israeli regulator OKs Partner, Cellcom to invest in fibre network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 22 (Reuters) - Israel's telecom regulator said it will allow the country's largest mobile phone operators to invest in a financially strapped venture that is building a fibre-optic network aimed at providing TV and other services.

Israel Broadband Company (IBC), owned by state-run electric utility Israel Electric Corp and Sweden's ViaEuropa, is building a nationwide fibre network but has run into financial difficulties. Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile operator, and rival Partner Communications will now be allowed to invest in IBC, the Communications Ministry said, reversing a prior decision blocking such a move.

This is "intended to open the landline market - where Bezeq is a monopoly - to competition, while emphasising upgrading their infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement.

The landline market is dominated by Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms groups.

On Tuesday, Partner said it was looking into building a fibre-optic network. It had submitted a plan to the ministry and has been conducting economic and feasibility studies for the project.

The ministry said it welcomed Partner's decision. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.