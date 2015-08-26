FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders in mobile phone operator Golan mull possible sale
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholders in mobile phone operator Golan mull possible sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Israeli mobile phone operator Golan Telecom said on Wednesday they had hired an investment bank to explore options including putting the company up for sale, acquiring a competitor or staying independent.

Privately held Golan has recruited 850,000 subscribers since launching in 2012.

A sale or merger would hurt Israeli consumers, who have benefited from plunging mobile phone rates in the wake of fierce competition in the sector.

But it would help Israel’s three largest operators - Cellcom , Partner and Bezeq unit Pelephone, who have seen their revenue and profits sink since the government opened up the sector to competition in 2012. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

