Turkish PM says too early to talk about gas deals with Israel
June 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM says too early to talk about gas deals with Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 27 (Reuters) - Normalising political and diplomatic ties with Israel will be the priority in implementing a deal between the two countries, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday, when asked about the prospects for deeper energy ties.

Turkey and Israel have reached a deal to normalise ties and the two nations will exchange ambassadors as soon as possible after a six-year rupture, Yildirim said earlier. The deal could pave the way for lucrative Mediterranean gas deals, officials have said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

