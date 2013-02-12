FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmel, Hong Kong's Horizons most active VCs in Israel in 2012
February 12, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Carmel, Hong Kong's Horizons most active VCs in Israel in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Israeli companies received first investments from 90 venture capital funds in 2012, with the most active being Carmel Ventures and a fund controlled by a Hong Kong tycoon, according to Israel Venture Capital Research Centre.

Nineteen Israeli and foreign VC capital funds made three or more first investments last year.

Carmel, an Israeli VC fund, made 11 first investments in 2012, up from only three in 2011. It was followed by Horizons Ventures, controlled by Hong Kong’s Li Ka-shing - who also controls Hutchison Whampoa - with 10 first investments.

Israeli funds Genesis and Gemini each made seven first investments.

“Israeli and foreign venture capital fund activity clearly demonstrate that the market is thriving and filled with players,” said Marianna Shapira, IVC’s research manager.

“At the same time, most first investments in the last year were relatively small. This reflects a certain caution that investors are applying in their activity, trying to fully assess a company’s potential before committing substantial funds.”

Reporting by Tova Cohen

