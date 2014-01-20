FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel lets Filipina X-Factor winner stay and work as singer
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 20, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Israel lets Filipina X-Factor winner stay and work as singer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A Filipina caregiver who won Israel’s version of the X-Factor last week will be allowed to stay in the country and pursue a music career, the Immigration Authority said on Monday.

Rose Fostanes, 47, was the surprise winner of the popular television singing contest, but her visa only allowed her to work in Israel as a caregiver and would not normally permit her to move into show-business.

The interior minister has now decided to grant Fostanes an artists’ visa, which would allow her to stay in Israel and work as a singer, the Immigration Authority said in a statement.

“It has not yet been decided how long Fostanes could stay for,” an immigration official added.

Fostanes impressed the judges with a tear-jerking rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” on the show’s final on Tuesday. Her victory came as a surprise in Israel, where about 20,000 Filipinos work mostly as caregivers and cleaners.

Fostanes, who cares for an ailing woman in Tel Aviv, has said she hopes her popularity on the show will shine a spotlight on Israel’s low-paid foreign workers. (Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.