Israel Corp to convert $25 mln of Zim reserve to equity
June 21, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Israel Corp to convert $25 mln of Zim reserve to equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 21 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of the country’s largest holding companies, said on Thursday it plans to convert $25 million of its reserve for financially strapped shipping unit Zim into equity as part of its recovery plan for Zim.

Israel Corp’s stake in Zim edged up to 99.66 percent from 99.62 percent.

Zim lost $163 million in the first quarter after losing $150 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. It has cited tough conditions in the global market and rising competition.

Earlier in the year, Israel Corp said it would provide Zim with a $50 million security net, with its controlling shareholder also making a similar payment. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

