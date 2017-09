TEL AVIV, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals :

* Says preparing to dual list shares in New York

* Says to pay dividend of $54.5 million

* Q3 net profit $196 million versus $395 million

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 profit of $188.4 million

* Q3 revenue $1.445 billion versus $1.762 billion

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post q3 revenue of $1.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)