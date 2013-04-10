FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel finance minister opposes Israel Chem sale to Potash Corp
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Israel finance minister opposes Israel Chem sale to Potash Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 10 (Reuters) - Israel’s new finance minister, Yair Lapid, said he opposes the sale of fertiliser maker Israel Chemicals to Canada’s Potash Corp .

“Lapid advised his ministry’s senior officials he intends to wage a belligerent policy to preserve the natural treasures of the State of Israel and said: ‘The State of Israel’s natural resources are a public asset and the Israeli public should benefit from them,'” Lapid’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

Lapid decided to set up a public committee to re-examine the state’s rights to natural resources managed by private companies, the statement added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.