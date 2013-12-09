FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Chemicals eyes cost cuts after potash price drop
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Israel Chemicals eyes cost cuts after potash price drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) must become more efficient to deal with steep global declines in potash and phosphate prices, its chief executive said on Monday.

Stefan Borgas said that alongside a plan to significantly expand the company by investing in growing markets in China, Brazil, India and Africa, ICL must slash its costs.

“We have the potential to improve and the need to improve efficiency in our plants by several hundreds of millions of dollars delivered directly to the bottom line in the next two to three years,” he told the annual Globes business conference.

ICL is the world’s sixth-largest producer of the crop nutrient potash, of which prices slid 30 percent in the last six months in the wake of Russia’s Uralkali saying in July it would quit one of the world’s two largest potash cartels.

“This is a $500 million impact to the bottom line of ICL,” Borgas said.

He said ICL was not competitive enough in phosphates, whose prices have fallen 40 percent the past half year, while costs have risen too much at its Dead Sea operations.

ICL plans layoffs in Israel, which Borgas said was the only way to survive.

He said ICL would continue to invest in potash in the Dead Sea, Spain and a new mine in the UK, while examining growth initiatives in agriculture, food and engineered materials.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.