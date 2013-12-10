FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Corp chairman steps down, to be vice chair of Teva Pharm
December 10, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Israel Corp chairman steps down, to be vice chair of Teva Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Israel Corp said on Tuesday its chairman Amir Elstein will step down at the end of the year after 3-1/2 years in the post.

Elstein, who will continue to be an unpaid advisor to the board of directors, will be replaced by Ron Moskovitz, a director since 2008.

Separately, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, said it named Elstein as its vice chairman effective Jan. 1 after Moshe Many resigned for personal reasons.

Israel Corp also said Elstein would remain as chairman of Tower Semiconductor, which is partly owned by the company.

