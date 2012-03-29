Israel Corp swings to Q4 loss on weak shipping unit

JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of Israel’s largest holding companies, said on Thursday it swung to a quarterly loss, hit by a loss at its shipping unit.

Israel Corp posted a fourth quarter loss of $52 million, compared with profit of $161 million in the 2010 period.

Shipping unit Zim lost $150 million in the quarter after a profit of $96 million a year earlier. Zim attributed the loss to tough conditions in the global market and rising competition.

Also weighing on Israel Corp’s results was a loss of $78 million at Oil Refineries, Israel’s largest biggest refinery, after a $24 million profit a year earlier.

Israel Corp is the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL) , the world’s sixth-largest potash producer and chipmaker TowerJazz .

ICL posted a 51 percent jump in quarterly profit to $370 million while TowerJazz recorded adjusted net profit of $34 million, flat from a year earlier.

The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp has a key stake, made a wider loss of $59 million versus $42 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)