Israel Corp unit gets bank financing for Peru power plant

TEL AVIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Israel Corp subsidiary IC Power has sealed a deal to receive $534 million in bank financing to set up a hydroelectric power plant in Peru, the Israeli conglomerate said on Sunday.

The 510 megawatt power plant, Cerro Del Aguila, will cost $900 million to build and is expected to be completed in 2016.

The 12-year loan was received from 11 foreign banks at an average interest rate of Libor plus 5 percent. Israel Corp put up $65 million in guarantees for the loan.

IC Power owns 74.9 percent of Cerro Del Aguila, which as of the end of July has invested $102 million in the project. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)