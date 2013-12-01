FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Corp swings to loss as shipping, refineries suffer
December 1, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Israel Corp swings to loss as shipping, refineries suffer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of Israel’s largest holding companies, swung to a loss in the third quarter due to a narrower profit at its chemicals subsidiary and losses at its shipping and refineries units.

Israel Corp said it posted a net loss of $84 million in the July-September period, compared with profit of $159 million a year earlier.

The results were initially slated to be issued last Tuesday but were pushed back until late Saturday night. Israeli media said the delay was due to a debt settlement being drawn up at its debt-ridden shipping unit Zim. By law, third-quarter financial results must be published by the end of November.

The delay also prevented Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank which holds 18 percent of Israel Corp, from publishing its earnings until late on Saturday.

Zim, which has been hurt by tough economic conditions and has debt around $3 billion, lost $44 million in the third quarter, versus a $16 million profit a year earlier. Zim is the world’s 17th largest shipping company with a 2 percent market share.

Israel Corp is the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL) , chipmaker TowerJazz and Oil Refineries , and holds a stake in Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros.

It also partly owned the Better Place electric car venture. Better Place, whose battery charging network had aimed to boost electric car sales, closed after losing more than $800 million since 2008.

In June, Israel Corp said it was considering splitting into two companies in a bid to attract a broader range of investors. Under that scenario, Israel Corp would continue to hold ICL and Oil Refineries, while others would be held by a new company.

ICL, the world’s sixth-largest producer, earned $78 million in the third quarter versus $395 million a year earlier including one-time items.

The loss at Oil Refineries, Israel’s largest refinery, widened to $70 million from $21 million, while TowerJazz’s loss widened to $31 million from $23 million.

Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery Automobile Co, posted a quarterly loss of $48 million, compared with $21 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
