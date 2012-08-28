Israel Corp profit slips on Oil Refineries loss

JERUSALEM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of Israel’s largest holding companies, reported lower quarterly profit that was weighed down by losses at its Oil Refineries unit and electric car venture and a smaller profit at its chemicals subsidiary.

Israel Corp said on Tuesday it earned second-quarter profit of $83 million, down from $115 million a year earlier.

Oil Refineries, Israel’s biggest refinery, swung to a quarterly loss of $98.8 million due to inventory losses caused by the sharp volatility in crude oil prices and petrochemicals products and gas shortages.

Over the past few quarters, Israel Corp’s bottom line had mainly been hurt by losses at shipping unit Zim. Zim, which posted a positive cash flow in the quarter, remained in the red but its quarterly loss narrowed to $47 million from $68 million. It cited an increase in shipping rates and the company’s own efficiency measures.

The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp has a key stake, saw its loss widen to $48 million from $8 million.

Israel Corp is also the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL) , the world’s sixth-largest potash producer and chipmaker TowerJazz . ICL posted lower quarterly profit of $407 million while TowerJazz’s profit excluding one-off items rose. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)