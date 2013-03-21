FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Corp loss deepens as shipping, electric car units falter
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Israel Corp loss deepens as shipping, electric car units falter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of Israel’s largest holding companies, reported a sharply wider loss in the fourth quarter due to steeper losses at its shipping and electric car units and a smaller profit at its chemicals subsidiary.

Israel Corp said on Thursday its quarterly loss deepened to $196 million from $25 million a year earlier.

Hurt by tough global economic conditions, shipping unit Zim recorded a loss of $239 million in the fourth quarter versus $151 million a year earlier.

The Better Place electric car venture, in which Israel Corp has a key stake, made a quarterly loss of $231 million, down from a $59 million loss in the October-December period in 2011.

Israel Corp is also the parent of Israel Chemicals (ICL) , chipmaker TowerJazz and Oil Refineries , and holds a stake in Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros.

ICL, the world’s sixth largest potash producer, posted a $210 million profit in the fourth quarter, compared with $370 million a year earlier.

Oil Refineries, Israel’s biggest refinery, narrowed its quarterly loss to $72 million from $75 million. TowerJazz’s loss was unchanged at $24 million.

Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery Automobile Co posted a quarterly loss of $55 million, compared with $13 million a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.